UIC travels to DePaul for non-conference matchup

UIC Flames (2-4) at DePaul Blue Demons (3-7) Chicago; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Jorie Allen and DePaul host…

UIC Flames (2-4) at DePaul Blue Demons (3-7)

Chicago; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jorie Allen and DePaul host Jaida McCloud and UIC in non-conference action.

The Blue Demons are 2-2 in home games. DePaul ranks sixth in the Big East with 21.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Meg Newman averaging 5.3.

The Flames are 1-2 in road games.

DePaul is shooting 36.0% from the field this season, 9.1 percentage points lower than the 45.1% UIC allows to opponents. UIC averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than DePaul gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Allen is scoring 18.0 points per game and averaging 6.8 rebounds for the Blue Demons.

Makiyah Williams is shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Flames, while averaging 13.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.