UIC takes on Seattle U following overtime win

UIC Flames (7-4, 0-1 MVC) at Seattle U Redhawks (4-7)

Seattle; Friday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Redhawks -6.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: UIC visits Seattle U after the Flames took down the Little Rock Trojans 77-69 in overtime.

The Redhawks have gone 3-1 at home. Seattle U has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Flames have gone 1-1 away from home. UIC is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Seattle U scores 76.0 points per game, 2.0 more points than the 74.0 UIC gives up. UIC averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Seattle U allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe is shooting 57.1% and averaging 13.9 points for the Redhawks.

Filip Skobalj averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Flames, scoring 9.4 points while shooting 47.4% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 4-6, averaging 75.0 points, 33.5 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.7 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Flames: 6-4, averaging 80.7 points, 37.0 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.