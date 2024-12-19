UIC plays Seattle U following overtime win

UIC Flames (7-4, 0-1 MVC) at Seattle U Redhawks (4-7) Seattle; Friday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UIC visits Seattle…

UIC Flames (7-4, 0-1 MVC) at Seattle U Redhawks (4-7)

Seattle; Friday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UIC visits Seattle U followingUIC’s 77-69 overtime victory over the Little Rock Trojans.

The Redhawks have gone 3-1 in home games. Seattle U has a 3-5 record against teams over .500.

The Flames are 1-1 on the road. UIC leads the MVC with 18.4 assists. Javon Jackson leads the Flames with 4.1.

Seattle U averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 7.6 per game UIC gives up. UIC averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Seattle U allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: John Christofilis is shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Redhawks, while averaging 11.4 points.

Sasa Ciani is scoring 12.5 points per game and averaging 10.3 rebounds for the Flames.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 4-6, averaging 75.0 points, 33.5 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.7 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Flames: 6-4, averaging 80.7 points, 37.0 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.