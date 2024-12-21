UIC hosts Ohio for cross-conference matchup

Ohio Bobcats (2-6) at UIC Flames (2-6) Chicago; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Jaida McCloud and UIC host Bailey…

Ohio Bobcats (2-6) at UIC Flames (2-6)

Chicago; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jaida McCloud and UIC host Bailey Tabeling and Ohio in out-of-conference action.

The Flames have gone 1-3 in home games. UIC has a 1-3 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Bobcats are 0-2 on the road. Ohio is 2-4 against opponents over .500.

UIC’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Ohio allows. Ohio averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.9 more made shots on average than the 4.5 per game UIC gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Makiyah Williams is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Flames.

Kennedi Watkins is shooting 53.6% and averaging 15.5 points for the Bobcats.

