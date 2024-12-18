UIC hosts Morrow and No. 5 LSU

LSU Tigers (13-0) at UIC Flames (2-5) Chicago; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 LSU visits UIC after…

LSU Tigers (13-0) at UIC Flames (2-5)

Chicago; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 LSU visits UIC after Aneesah Morrow scored 24 points in LSU’s 91-64 win over the Seton Hall Pirates.

The Flames are 1-2 in home games. UIC has a 1-2 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Tigers play their first true road game after going 13-0 to start the season. LSU is third in college basketball scoring 93.5 points per game while shooting 49.4%.

UIC scores 70.1 points, 11.9 more per game than the 58.2 LSU gives up. LSU averages 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 4.0 per game UIC gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Makiyah Williams is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Flames.

Flau’jae Johnson is scoring 20.8 points per game with 5.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Tigers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.