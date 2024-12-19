UIC hosts Morrow and No. 5 LSU

LSU Tigers (13-0) at UIC Flames (2-5) Chicago; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 LSU takes on UIC…

LSU Tigers (13-0) at UIC Flames (2-5)

Chicago; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 LSU takes on UIC after Aneesah Morrow scored 24 points in LSU’s 91-64 win over the Seton Hall Pirates.

The Flames have gone 1-2 in home games.

The Tigers play their first true road game after going 13-0 to begin the season. LSU is 9-0 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 14.7 turnovers per game.

UIC’s average of 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 6.4 per game LSU gives up. LSU scores 26.6 more points per game (93.5) than UIC gives up (66.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Makiyah Williams is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Flames.

Mikaylah Williams is shooting 41.9% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 16.3 points and 1.5 steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.