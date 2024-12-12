UIC Flames to take on the DePaul Blue Demons on the road

UIC Flames (2-4) at DePaul Blue Demons (3-7) Chicago; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UIC takes on DePaul for…

UIC Flames (2-4) at DePaul Blue Demons (3-7)

Chicago; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UIC takes on DePaul for a Division 1 Division matchup Friday.

The Blue Demons have gone 2-2 at home. DePaul is 1-6 against opponents with a winning record.

The Flames are 1-2 in road games. UIC is fifth in the MVC scoring 72.5 points per game and is shooting 45.6%.

DePaul averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 4.0 per game UIC gives up. UIC averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than DePaul allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Johnson-Matthews averages 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Demons, scoring 12.2 points while shooting 27.3% from beyond the arc.

Makiyah Williams is averaging 13.3 points for the Flames.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.