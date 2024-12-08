UIC Flames host the Dartmouth Big Green for out-of-conference game

Dartmouth Big Green (4-3) at UIC Flames (5-4, 0-1 MVC) Chicago; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flames -10.5;…

Dartmouth Big Green (4-3) at UIC Flames (5-4, 0-1 MVC)

Chicago; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flames -10.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Sasa Ciani and UIC host Ryan Cornish and Dartmouth in non-conference play.

The Flames have gone 4-1 at home. UIC is the top team in the MVC with 14.9 fast break points.

The Big Green have gone 2-2 away from home. Dartmouth ranks fifth in the Ivy League shooting 35.4% from 3-point range.

UIC scores 83.6 points, 10.6 more per game than the 73.0 Dartmouth allows. Dartmouth has shot at a 43.9% rate from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points less than the 45.6% shooting opponents of UIC have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ciani is shooting 55.7% and averaging 12.9 points for the Flames.

Cade Haskins is averaging 14.7 points for the Big Green.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

