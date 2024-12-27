Uhrich leads Southern Utah against Cal Poly after 28-point game

Cal Poly Mustangs (5-6, 1-1 Big West) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (2-10) Cedar City, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Cal Poly Mustangs (5-6, 1-1 Big West) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (2-10)

Cedar City, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah hosts Cal Poly after Ava Uhrich scored 28 points in Southern Utah’s 92-42 win against the Park (AZ) Buccaneers.

The Thunderbirds have gone 2-3 at home. Southern Utah has a 0-6 record against teams over .500.

The Mustangs are 2-4 in road games. Cal Poly is 3-5 against opponents over .500.

Southern Utah scores 62.6 points per game, 1.4 more points than the 61.2 Cal Poly allows. Cal Poly averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Southern Utah gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sydney Gandy is shooting 35.0% and averaging 10.3 points for the Thunderbirds.

Annika Shah is averaging 14.3 points for the Mustangs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunderbirds: 2-8, averaging 64.1 points, 32.8 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Mustangs: 4-6, averaging 56.0 points, 27.5 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 9.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.