UCSD visits Bosch Duran and Cal Baptist

UCSD Tritons (2-8, 1-1 Big West) at Cal Baptist Lancers (2-9)

Riverside, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Baptist plays UCSD after Nhug Bosch Duran scored 20 points in Cal Baptist’s 73-71 win against the CSU Northridge Matadors.

The Lancers have gone 0-3 in home games. Cal Baptist has a 2-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Tritons have gone 1-4 away from home. UCSD ranks ninth in the Big West with 10.3 assists per game led by Sumayah Sugapong averaging 3.2.

Cal Baptist is shooting 38.9% from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points lower than the 40.9% UCSD allows to opponents. UCSD’s 38.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.8 percentage points lower than Cal Baptist has allowed to its opponents (42.8%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Grace Schmidt is scoring 13.5 points per game and averaging 7.4 rebounds for the Lancers.

Sugapong is shooting 31.2% and averaging 11.9 points for the Tritons.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

