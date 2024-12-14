UCSD visits Bosch Duran and Cal Baptist

UCSD Tritons (2-8, 1-1 Big West) at Cal Baptist Lancers (2-9) Riverside, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Cal…

UCSD Tritons (2-8, 1-1 Big West) at Cal Baptist Lancers (2-9)

Riverside, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Baptist faces UCSD after Nhug Bosch Duran scored 20 points in Cal Baptist’s 73-71 win over the CSU Northridge Matadors.

The Lancers have gone 0-3 at home. Cal Baptist is 0-9 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Tritons have gone 1-4 away from home. UCSD allows 66.4 points to opponents while being outscored by 4.8 points per game.

Cal Baptist is shooting 38.9% from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points lower than the 40.9% UCSD allows to opponents. UCSD averages 61.6 points per game, 15.5 fewer points than the 77.1 Cal Baptist gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grace Schmidt is averaging 13.5 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Lancers.

Sumayah Sugapong is shooting 31.2% and averaging 11.9 points for the Tritons.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

