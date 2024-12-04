UCSD Tritons take on the UCSB Gauchos, aim for 5th straight victory

UCSD Tritons (6-2) at UCSB Gauchos (6-1) Santa Barbara, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UCSD is looking to…

UCSD Tritons (6-2) at UCSB Gauchos (6-1)

Santa Barbara, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSD is looking to keep its four-game win streak alive when the Tritons take on UCSB.

The Gauchos are 4-1 on their home court. UCSB has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Tritons are 0-1 in road games. UCSD ranks third in the Big West giving up 61.1 points while holding opponents to 40.2% shooting.

UCSB averages 81.3 points, 20.2 more per game than the 61.1 UCSD allows. UCSD scores 17.2 more points per game (77.6) than UCSB gives up (60.4).

The Gauchos and Tritons meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jason Fontenet II is scoring 13.6 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Gauchos.

Tyler McGhie is shooting 42.3% from beyond the arc with 3.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Tritons, while averaging 18.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

