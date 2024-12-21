UCSD faces La Salle, looks to stop home losing streak

La Salle Explorers (7-6, 1-0 A-10) at UCSD Tritons (3-9, 1-1 Big West) San Diego; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

La Salle Explorers (7-6, 1-0 A-10) at UCSD Tritons (3-9, 1-1 Big West)

San Diego; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSD aims to break its five-game home slide with a win against La Salle.

The Tritons are 1-5 in home games. UCSD averages 17.2 turnovers per game and is 3-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Explorers have gone 2-4 away from home. La Salle is 3-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

UCSD averages 62.3 points per game, 3.9 fewer points than the 66.2 La Salle gives up. La Salle averages 4.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game UCSD gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sumayah Sugapong is averaging 12.5 points, 3.7 assists and 2.3 steals for the Tritons.

Ashleigh Connor is shooting 37.5% and averaging 12.2 points for the Explorers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tritons: 2-8, averaging 60.1 points, 31.6 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 11.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 36.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Explorers: 6-4, averaging 63.6 points, 33.4 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 11.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 36.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

