UCSD faces CSU Bakersfield on 8-game skid

UCSD Tritons (1-8, 0-1 Big West) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (0-7, 0-1 Big West)

Bakersfield, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSD is looking to break its eight-game skid with a win over CSU Bakersfield.

The Roadrunners are 0-3 in home games. CSU Bakersfield ranks eighth in the Big West with 8.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Melissa Secchiaroli averaging 1.7.

The Tritons have gone 0-1 against Big West opponents. UCSD is 1-7 against opponents over .500.

CSU Bakersfield is shooting 33.3% from the field this season, 9.2 percentage points lower than the 42.5% UCSD allows to opponents. UCSD averages 4.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.6 fewer made shots on average than the 9.3 per game CSU Bakersfield allows.

The Roadrunners and Tritons meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alli Dioli is scoring 7.2 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Roadrunners.

Sumayah Sugapong is scoring 12.2 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Tritons.

