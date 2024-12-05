UCSB visits UCSD following Borter’s 22-point game

UCSB Gauchos (5-3) at UCSD Tritons (1-7) San Diego; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UCSB faces UCSD after Zoe…

UCSB Gauchos (5-3) at UCSD Tritons (1-7)

San Diego; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSB faces UCSD after Zoe Borter scored 22 points in UCSB’s 72-62 victory against the Seattle U Redhawks.

The Tritons have gone 1-3 at home. UCSD has a 1-4 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Gauchos have gone 0-2 away from home. UCSB is seventh in the Big West with 30.5 rebounds per game led by Laurel Rockwood averaging 7.3.

UCSD scores 61.9 points per game, equal to what UCSB gives up. UCSB averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than UCSD allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kayanna Spriggs is shooting 52.6% and averaging 11.9 points for the Tritons.

Alyssa Marin is shooting 35.6% and averaging 17.5 points for the Gauchos.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

