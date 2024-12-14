UCSB hosts Smith and Pacific

Pacific Tigers (5-5, 1-0 WCC) at UCSB Gauchos (6-4, 1-1 Big West) Santa Barbara, California; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Pacific Tigers (5-5, 1-0 WCC) at UCSB Gauchos (6-4, 1-1 Big West)

Santa Barbara, California; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pacific faces UCSB after Liz Smith scored 21 points in Pacific’s 74-66 loss to the California Golden Bears.

The Gauchos have gone 4-2 in home games. UCSB ranks eighth in the Big West with 10.5 assists per game led by Alyssa Marin averaging 2.1.

The Tigers have gone 1-2 away from home. Pacific is seventh in the WCC scoring 64.1 points per game and is shooting 41.4%.

UCSB scores 69.3 points per game, 3.2 more points than the 66.1 Pacific gives up. Pacific averages 64.1 points per game, 0.8 more than the 63.3 UCSB gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marin is shooting 35.9% and averaging 18.1 points for the Gauchos.

Smith averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 13.2 points while shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

