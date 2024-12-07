UCSB hosts Sabel and UC Davis

UC Davis Aggies (4-4, 1-0 Big West) at UCSB Gauchos (6-3, 1-0 Big West) Santa Barbara, California; Saturday, 7 p.m.…

UC Davis Aggies (4-4, 1-0 Big West) at UCSB Gauchos (6-3, 1-0 Big West)

Santa Barbara, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis visits UCSB after Tova Sabel scored 20 points in UC Davis’ 66-60 win over the Cal Poly Mustangs.

The Gauchos are 4-1 in home games.

The Aggies are 1-0 in conference matchups. UC Davis is 2-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 17.8 turnovers per game.

UCSB averages 71.4 points, 8.1 more per game than the 63.3 UC Davis allows. UC Davis averages 8.0 more points per game (70.3) than UCSB allows to opponents (62.3).

The Gauchos and Aggies face off Saturday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alyssa Marin is scoring 18.8 points per game and averaging 1.9 rebounds for the Gauchos.

Sabel is averaging 16 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.6 blocks for the Aggies.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

