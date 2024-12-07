UCLA visits No. 12 Oregon following Shelstad’s 24-point performance

UCLA Bruins (7-1, 1-0 Big Ten) at Oregon Ducks (9-0, 1-0 Big Ten) Eugene, Oregon; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Oregon hosts UCLA after Jackson Shelstad scored 24 points in Oregon’s 68-60 win over the USC Trojans.

The Ducks have gone 4-0 in home games. Oregon is 6-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 10.1 turnovers per game.

The Bruins play their first true road game after going 7-1 to begin the season. UCLA is 7-0 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Oregon averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more made shots than the 5.8 per game UCLA gives up. UCLA has shot at a 47.4% rate from the field this season, 8.1 percentage points higher than the 39.3% shooting opponents of Oregon have averaged.

The Ducks and Bruins square off Sunday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nate Bittle is shooting 51.7% and averaging 13.6 points for the Ducks.

Dylan Andrews averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bruins, scoring 8.7 points while shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc.

