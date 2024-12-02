UCLA plays Washington, looks for 6th straight win

Washington Huskies (6-1) at UCLA Bruins (6-1) Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UCLA will attempt to extend…

Washington Huskies (6-1) at UCLA Bruins (6-1)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCLA will attempt to extend its five-game win streak with a victory against Washington.

The Bruins have gone 6-0 at home. UCLA averages 11.3 turnovers per game and is 5-1 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Huskies are 0-1 on the road. Washington averages 11.0 turnovers per game and is 5-0 when winning the turnover battle.

UCLA makes 48.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.2 percentage points higher than Washington has allowed to its opponents (41.0%). Washington scores 20.3 more points per game (72.7) than UCLA gives up to opponents (52.4).

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Andrews is shooting 31.6% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bruins, while averaging eight points and 3.8 assists.

Great Osobor is averaging 14.6 points, 10.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 3.3 steals for the Huskies.

