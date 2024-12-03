UCLA faces Washington, aims for 6th straight home win

Washington Huskies (6-1) at UCLA Bruins (6-1) Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -12.5; over/under is…

Washington Huskies (6-1) at UCLA Bruins (6-1)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -12.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: UCLA hosts Washington looking to extend its five-game home winning streak.

The Bruins are 6-0 in home games. UCLA is 5-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.3 turnovers per game.

The Huskies are 0-1 in road games. Washington is 2-1 in games decided by 10 or more points.

UCLA scores 79.6 points, 13.5 more per game than the 66.1 Washington allows. Washington averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than UCLA allows.

The Bruins and Huskies face off Tuesday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Bilodeau is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Bruins.

Great Osobor is averaging 14.6 points, 10.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 3.3 steals for the Huskies.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.