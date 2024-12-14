UCF takes on Tulsa

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (4-6) vs. UCF Knights (7-2) Sunrise, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Knights -11.5; over/under…

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (4-6) vs. UCF Knights (7-2)

Sunrise, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Knights -11.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: UCF squares off against Tulsa in Sunrise, Florida.

The Knights have a 7-2 record in non-conference play. UCF scores 79.4 points while outscoring opponents by 4.6 points per game.

The Golden Hurricane have a 4-6 record against non-conference oppponents. Tulsa ranks sixth in the AAC with 33.6 rebounds per game led by Ian Smikle averaging 5.5.

UCF averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 6.1 per game Tulsa allows. Tulsa has shot at a 40.4% clip from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points fewer than the 42.2% shooting opponents of UCF have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Ivy-Curry is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Knights.

Keaston Willis is shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Hurricane, while averaging 13.8 points.

