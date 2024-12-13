Tulsa Golden Hurricane (4-6) vs. UCF Knights (7-2) Sunrise, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UCF plays Tulsa in…

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (4-6) vs. UCF Knights (7-2)

Sunrise, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCF plays Tulsa in Sunrise, Florida.

The Knights are 7-2 in non-conference play. UCF has a 6-2 record against teams over .500.

The Golden Hurricane are 4-6 in non-conference play. Tulsa is sixth in the AAC with 33.6 rebounds per game led by Ian Smikle averaging 5.5.

UCF scores 79.4 points per game, 3.5 more points than the 75.9 Tulsa allows. Tulsa has shot at a 40.4% clip from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points below the 42.2% shooting opponents of UCF have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Johnson averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, scoring 15.4 points while shooting 47.4% from beyond the arc.

Keaston Willis is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Golden Hurricane.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

