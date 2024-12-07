UCF hosts Tarleton State following Benjamin’s 29-point showing

Tarleton State Texans (3-7) at UCF Knights (6-2) Orlando, Florida; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Tarleton State faces UCF…

Tarleton State Texans (3-7) at UCF Knights (6-2)

Orlando, Florida; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tarleton State faces UCF after Bubu Benjamin scored 29 points in Tarleton State’s 90-50 victory over the Dallas Christian Crusaders.

The Knights have gone 6-0 in home games. UCF is ninth in the Big 12 with 24.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Keyshawn Hall averaging 5.4.

The Texans are 0-4 on the road. Tarleton State is 2-5 against opponents with a winning record.

UCF’s average of 7.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 9.6 per game Tarleton State gives up. Tarleton State averages 62.7 points per game, 15.1 fewer points than the 77.8 UCF allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Johnson is shooting 47.2% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, while averaging 16.1 points, 4.3 assists and three steals.

Benjamin is scoring 17.6 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Texans.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

