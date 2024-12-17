UCF hosts High Point following Peterson’s 39-point game

High Point Panthers (4-7) at UCF Knights (7-2) Orlando, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UCF hosts High Point…

High Point Panthers (4-7) at UCF Knights (7-2)

Orlando, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCF hosts High Point after Kaitlin Peterson scored 39 points in UCF’s 93-87 victory against the Texas Southern Tigers.

The Knights are 6-0 in home games. UCF is third in the Big 12 with 12.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Achol Akot averaging 3.4.

The Panthers have gone 0-4 away from home. High Point has a 2-4 record against opponents over .500.

UCF makes 45.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points higher than High Point has allowed to its opponents (42.6%). High Point averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than UCF gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Peterson is scoring 22.4 points per game and averaging 1.8 rebounds for the Knights.

Aaliyah Collins is averaging 11.4 points, 3.2 assists and 2.5 steals for the Panthers.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

