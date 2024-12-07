UC Riverside visits CSU Fullerton after Stanton’s 21-point outing

UC Riverside Highlanders (4-5, 1-0 Big West) at CSU Fullerton Titans (0-8, 0-1 Big West) Fullerton, California; Saturday, 5 p.m.…

UC Riverside Highlanders (4-5, 1-0 Big West) at CSU Fullerton Titans (0-8, 0-1 Big West)

Fullerton, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Fullerton plays UC Riverside after Aaliyah Stanton scored 21 points in CSU Fullerton’s 67-56 loss to the Long Beach State Beach.

The Titans are 0-1 on their home court. CSU Fullerton is 0-4 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 14.5 turnovers per game.

The Highlanders are 1-0 against Big West opponents. UC Riverside has a 2-4 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

CSU Fullerton scores 53.4 points per game, 2.0 fewer points than the 55.4 UC Riverside allows. UC Riverside averages 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 3.9 per game CSU Fullerton gives up.

The Titans and Highlanders meet Saturday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stanton is scoring 11.3 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Titans.

Shelley Duchemin is averaging 12.3 points for the Highlanders.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

