UC Riverside hosts Barnstable and St. Thomas

Saint Thomas Tommies (10-4) at UC Riverside Highlanders (8-5, 2-0 Big West)

Riverside, California; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas faces UC Riverside after Miles Barnstable scored 23 points in St. Thomas’ 93-68 victory against the Bowling Green Falcons.

The Highlanders are 5-0 on their home court. UC Riverside is eighth in the Big West at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 71.8 points while holding opponents to 44.4% shooting.

The Tommies have gone 3-3 away from home. St. Thomas is second in the Summit League scoring 85.5 points per game and is shooting 49.8%.

UC Riverside’s average of 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 more made shots on average than the 7.9 per game St. Thomas gives up. St. Thomas has shot at a 49.8% clip from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points above the 44.4% shooting opponents of UC Riverside have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Barrington Hargress is scoring 19.2 points per game and averaging 1.6 rebounds for the Highlanders.

Barnstable is scoring 13.5 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Tommies.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 7-3, averaging 70.4 points, 35.3 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Tommies: 7-3, averaging 83.8 points, 27.7 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

