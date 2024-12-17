UC Riverside Highlanders play the Montana State Bobcats on 3-game win streak

Montana State Bobcats (5-6) at UC Riverside Highlanders (7-4, 2-0 Big West) Riverside, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Montana State Bobcats (5-6) at UC Riverside Highlanders (7-4, 2-0 Big West)

Riverside, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside aims to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Highlanders take on Montana State.

The Highlanders have gone 4-0 at home. UC Riverside ranks sixth in the Big West with 13.1 assists per game led by Barrington Hargress averaging 3.9.

The Bobcats have gone 1-5 away from home. Montana State averages 10.3 turnovers per game and is 3-2 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

UC Riverside is shooting 42.2% from the field this season, the same percentage Montana State allows to opponents. Montana State averages 9.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 more made shots on average than the 7.2 per game UC Riverside gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hargress is averaging 19.2 points and 3.9 assists for the Highlanders.

Jabe Mullins is averaging 8.3 points, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Bobcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 7-3, averaging 71.8 points, 34.3 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Bobcats: 5-5, averaging 75.5 points, 31.4 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

