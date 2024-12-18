UC Riverside faces Montana State, looks for 4th straight victory

Montana State Bobcats (5-6) at UC Riverside Highlanders (7-4, 2-0 Big West) Riverside, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Montana State Bobcats (5-6) at UC Riverside Highlanders (7-4, 2-0 Big West)

Riverside, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Highlanders -1; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside will try to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Highlanders take on Montana State.

The Highlanders have gone 4-0 in home games. UC Riverside has a 3-3 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Bobcats have gone 1-5 away from home. Montana State averages 74.7 points and has outscored opponents by 5.6 points per game.

UC Riverside averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game, 4.4 more made shots than the 5.0 per game Montana State allows. Montana State averages 74.7 points per game, 3.2 more than the 71.5 UC Riverside allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Barrington Hargress is averaging 19.2 points and 3.9 assists for the Highlanders.

Brian Goracke is shooting 42.6% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, while averaging 8.7 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 7-3, averaging 71.8 points, 34.3 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Bobcats: 5-5, averaging 75.5 points, 31.4 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.