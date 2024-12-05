UC Irvine hosts CSU Bakersfield after Tillis’ 25-point outing

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (4-4) at UC Irvine Anteaters (8-0) Irvine, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Anteaters -15;…

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (4-4) at UC Irvine Anteaters (8-0)

Irvine, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Anteaters -15; over/under is 134

BOTTOM LINE: UC Irvine plays CSU Bakersfield after Devin Tillis scored 25 points in UC Irvine’s 67-60 victory against the Towson Tigers.

The Anteaters have gone 2-0 in home games. UC Irvine is ninth in the Big West with 7.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Bent Leuchten averaging 2.6.

The Roadrunners are 0-3 on the road. CSU Bakersfield has a 2-3 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

UC Irvine makes 46.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.3 percentage points higher than CSU Bakersfield has allowed to its opponents (42.6%). CSU Bakersfield scores 18.0 more points per game (76.8) than UC Irvine gives up (58.8).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tillis is shooting 68.8% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Anteaters, while averaging 15 points and 8.3 rebounds.

Jemel Jones is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Roadrunners.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.