UC Davis visits Pepperdine after Todorovic’s 32-point game

UC Davis Aggies (7-4, 2-0 Big West) at Pepperdine Waves (5-7) Malibu, California; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine…

UC Davis Aggies (7-4, 2-0 Big West) at Pepperdine Waves (5-7)

Malibu, California; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine hosts UC Davis after Stefan Todorovic scored 32 points in Pepperdine’s 79-76 loss to the Long Beach State Beach.

The Waves are 4-2 in home games. Pepperdine is second in the WCC with 26.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Dovydas Butka averaging 5.5.

The Aggies are 3-3 in road games. UC Davis gives up 71.9 points to opponents while being outscored by 1.4 points per game.

Pepperdine averages 74.0 points per game, 2.1 more points than the 71.9 UC Davis gives up. UC Davis averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than Pepperdine allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Todorovic is scoring 20.0 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Waves.

Ty Johnson is averaging 20.6 points and 2.8 steals for the Aggies.

LAST 10 GAMES: Waves: 4-6, averaging 73.5 points, 35.1 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Aggies: 7-3, averaging 70.2 points, 29.7 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.