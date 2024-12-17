UC Davis hosts Idaho following Mrus’ 20-point game

Idaho Vandals (4-7) at UC Davis Aggies (6-4, 2-0 Big West) Davis, California; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Idaho…

Idaho Vandals (4-7) at UC Davis Aggies (6-4, 2-0 Big West)

Davis, California; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho visits UC Davis after Tyler Mrus scored 20 points in Idaho’s 80-56 loss to the UCSD Tritons.

The Aggies are 3-1 on their home court. UC Davis is seventh in the Big West with 25.4 points per game in the paint led by Ty Johnson averaging 8.7.

The Vandals have gone 1-4 away from home. Idaho has a 2-5 record against opponents above .500.

UC Davis scores 70.1 points per game, 5.8 fewer points than the 75.9 Idaho allows. Idaho has shot at a 45.6% clip from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points above the 43.5% shooting opponents of UC Davis have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is scoring 20.8 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Aggies.

Kolton Mitchell is averaging 8.2 points for the Vandals.

