UC Davis hosts Cal Poly after Koonce’s 30-point game

Cal Poly Mustangs (5-4) at UC Davis Aggies (3-4) Davis, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -2.5;…

Cal Poly Mustangs (5-4) at UC Davis Aggies (3-4)

Davis, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -2.5; over/under is 158

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Poly takes on UC Davis after Owen Koonce scored 30 points in Cal Poly’s 97-90 victory over the Stanford Cardinal.

The Aggies are 1-1 in home games. UC Davis averages 14.9 turnovers per game and is 2-1 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Mustangs are 2-4 on the road. Cal Poly is eighth in the Big West with 31.0 rebounds per game led by Koonce averaging 5.1.

UC Davis is shooting 41.5% from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points lower than the 44.1% Cal Poly allows to opponents. Cal Poly averages 10.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.4 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game UC Davis allows.

The Aggies and Mustangs face off Thursday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leo DeBruhl averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, scoring 10.4 points while shooting 46.7% from beyond the arc.

Koonce is averaging 15.8 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Mustangs.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.