Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » UC Davis defeats Cal…

UC Davis defeats Cal Poly 77-66

The Associated Press

December 5, 2024, 11:41 PM

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Connor Sevilla had 17 points in UC Davis’ 77-66 victory against Cal Poly on Thursday night.

Sevilla shot 5 for 10 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Aggies (4-4, 1-0 Big West Conference). Pablo Tamba scored 14 points and added six rebounds and three blocks. Ty Johnson had 14 points and shot 6 of 21 from the field, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 1 for 3 from the line.

Owen Koonce led the way for the Mustangs (5-5, 0-1) with 19 points. Cal Poly also got eight points from Kieran Elliott. Mac Riniker also had seven points, seven rebounds and three steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up