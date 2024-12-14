UAPB visits Texas, looks to stop road losing streak

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (2-9) at Texas Longhorns (8-2) Austin, Texas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UAPB hits the…

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (2-9) at Texas Longhorns (8-2)

Austin, Texas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAPB hits the road against Texas looking to stop its nine-game road losing streak.

The Longhorns are 5-1 in home games. Texas averages 80.2 points and has outscored opponents by 16.8 points per game.

The Golden Lions are 0-9 on the road. UAPB gives up 93.3 points to opponents while being outscored by 21.1 points per game.

Texas averages 80.2 points per game, 13.1 fewer points than the 93.3 UAPB gives up. UAPB has shot at a 45.5% clip from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points above the 39.4% shooting opponents of Texas have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tre Johnson is scoring 19.9 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Longhorns.

Dante Sawyer is shooting 53.6% and averaging 12.1 points for the Golden Lions.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.