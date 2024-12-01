UAPB visits Kansas State, aims to break road losing streak

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (1-7) at Kansas State Wildcats (5-2) New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats…

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (1-7) at Kansas State Wildcats (5-2)

New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -34.5; over/under is 156

BOTTOM LINE: UAPB will attempt to stop its seven-game road losing streak when the Golden Lions visit Kansas State.

The Wildcats have gone 3-1 at home. Kansas State ranks eighth in the Big 12 with 16.1 assists per game led by Dug McDaniel averaging 5.2.

The Golden Lions have gone 0-7 away from home. UAPB is 0-5 against opponents with a winning record.

Kansas State’s average of 8.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 9.8 per game UAPB gives up. UAPB has shot at a 44.3% rate from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points greater than the 41.1% shooting opponents of Kansas State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brendan Hausen is scoring 13.7 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Wildcats.

Christian Moore is shooting 40.0% and averaging 12.1 points for the Golden Lions.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

