UAPB takes on UTEP, seeks to stop 4-game skid

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (2-7) at UTEP Miners (5-4)

El Paso, Texas; Thursday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAPB aims to break its four-game losing streak with a victory against UTEP.

The Miners are 3-2 in home games. UTEP is third in the CUSA with 24.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Ndack Mbengue averaging 4.8.

The Golden Lions are 0-6 in road games. UAPB is 1-6 against opponents with a winning record.

UTEP’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game UAPB gives up. UAPB averages 47.8 points per game, 15.1 fewer points than the 62.9 UTEP allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ivane Tensaie is scoring 15.2 points per game with 1.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Miners.

Kristyna Boyd is averaging 6.9 points for the Golden Lions.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

