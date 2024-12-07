UAPB takes on Central Arkansas, seeks to end 7-game skid

Central Arkansas Bears (2-6) at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (1-8) Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Central Arkansas Bears (2-6) at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (1-8)

Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -6.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: UAPB comes into the matchup with Central Arkansas as losers of seven in a row.

The Golden Lions are 1-0 in home games. UAPB allows 95.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 24.6 points per game.

The Bears are 0-5 on the road. Central Arkansas is ninth in the ASUN scoring 71.5 points per game and is shooting 39.4%.

UAPB scores 70.8 points per game, 5.2 fewer points than the 76.0 Central Arkansas gives up. Central Arkansas’ 39.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 11.0 percentage points lower than UAPB has allowed to its opponents (50.4%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Chop Paljor is shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Lions, while averaging six points.

Layne Taylor is averaging 16 points, 3.1 assists and 2.3 steals for the Bears.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

