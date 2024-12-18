UAPB plays UTEP, aims to stop road slide

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (2-7) at UTEP Miners (5-4) El Paso, Texas; Thursday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UAPB hits…

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (2-7) at UTEP Miners (5-4)

El Paso, Texas; Thursday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAPB hits the road against UTEP looking to stop its six-game road slide.

The Miners have gone 3-2 at home. UTEP is sixth in the CUSA scoring 66.4 points while shooting 42.7% from the field.

The Golden Lions are 0-6 on the road. UAPB is 0-1 in one-possession games.

UTEP’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game UAPB allows. UAPB averages 3.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game UTEP allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ivane Tensaie is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 1.9 rebounds for the Miners.

Kristyna Boyd is averaging 6.9 points for the Golden Lions.

