UAB visits Auburn following Gaston’s 23-point game

UAB Blazers (5-2) at Auburn Tigers (6-3)

Auburn, Alabama; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Auburn faces UAB after Deyona Gaston scored 23 points in Auburn’s 66-57 win over the Virginia Cavaliers.

The Tigers have gone 3-0 in home games. Auburn is 1-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Blazers are 1-1 in road games. UAB averages 16.6 assists per game to lead the AAC, paced by Journey Armstead with 5.0.

Auburn averages 75.0 points, 11.1 more per game than the 63.9 UAB gives up. UAB has shot at a 44.4% clip from the field this season, 7.4 percentage points above the 37.0% shooting opponents of Auburn have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Audia Young is shooting 41.4% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 7.3 points.

Maddie Walsh is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Blazers.

