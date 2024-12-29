UAB takes home win streak into matchup with Temple

Temple Owls (6-5) at UAB Blazers (9-3) Birmingham, Alabama; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UAB will try to keep…

Temple Owls (6-5) at UAB Blazers (9-3)

Birmingham, Alabama; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAB will try to keep its five-game home win streak intact when the Blazers face Temple.

The Blazers are 5-0 in home games. UAB is 3-3 against opponents with a winning record.

The Owls have gone 4-2 away from home. Temple allows 63.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.5 points per game.

UAB averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game, 2.7 more made shots than the 6.9 per game Temple gives up. Temple averages 62.0 points per game, 0.7 fewer than the 62.7 UAB allows.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maddie Walsh is shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Blazers, while averaging 13.2 points and 1.5 blocks.

Tristen Taylor is averaging 8.2 points, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals for the Owls.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blazers: 7-3, averaging 71.3 points, 33.3 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points per game.

Owls: 6-4, averaging 61.0 points, 32.8 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 36.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

