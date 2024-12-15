UAB takes home win streak into matchup with Alcorn State

Alcorn State Braves (1-7) at UAB Blazers (5-3) Birmingham, Alabama; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UAB will try to…

Alcorn State Braves (1-7) at UAB Blazers (5-3)

Birmingham, Alabama; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAB will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Blazers play Alcorn State.

The Blazers are 3-0 in home games. UAB averages 15.9 assists per game to lead the AAC, paced by Journey Armstead with 5.0.

The Braves have gone 0-7 away from home. Alcorn State is eighth in the SWAC scoring 54.5 points per game and is shooting 33.9%.

UAB makes 44.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points higher than Alcorn State has allowed to its opponents (41.7%). Alcorn State averages 4.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 5.9 per game UAB allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maddie Walsh is shooting 46.5% and averaging 13.0 points for the Blazers.

Maya Claytor is shooting 31.6% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Braves, while averaging 5.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.