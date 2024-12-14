UAB plays Alcorn State, looks for 4th straight home win

Alcorn State Braves (1-7) at UAB Blazers (5-3) Birmingham, Alabama; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UAB will try to…

Alcorn State Braves (1-7) at UAB Blazers (5-3)

Birmingham, Alabama; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAB will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Blazers take on Alcorn State.

The Blazers are 3-0 in home games. UAB is 2-3 against opponents with a winning record.

The Braves are 0-7 in road games. Alcorn State has a 2-7 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

UAB makes 44.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points higher than Alcorn State has allowed to its opponents (41.7%). Alcorn State averages 54.5 points per game, 10.0 fewer points than the 64.5 UAB gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maddie Walsh is shooting 46.5% and averaging 13.0 points for the Blazers.

Maya Claytor averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Braves, scoring 5.3 points while shooting 31.6% from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

