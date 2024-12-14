UAB hosts Todd and Arkansas State

Arkansas State Red Wolves (8-3) at UAB Blazers (5-5) Birmingham, Alabama; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State plays…

Arkansas State Red Wolves (8-3) at UAB Blazers (5-5)

Birmingham, Alabama; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State plays UAB after Taryn Todd scored 23 points in Arkansas State’s 83-79 win against the UT Arlington Mavericks.

The Blazers are 4-2 on their home court. UAB ranks eighth in college basketball with 13.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Yaxel Lendeborg averaging 3.3 offensive boards.

The Red Wolves have gone 1-1 away from home. Arkansas State is the Sun Belt leader with 38.4 rebounds per game led by Rashaud Marshall averaging 7.0.

UAB makes 47.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.4 percentage points higher than Arkansas State has allowed to its opponents (39.4%). Arkansas State averages 77.6 points per game, 2.0 more than the 75.6 UAB gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lendeborg is shooting 56.5% and averaging 17.2 points for the Blazers.

Joseph Pinion averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Wolves, scoring 9.5 points while shooting 41.1% from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.