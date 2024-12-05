UAB hosts Pettway and Prairie View A&M

Prairie View A&M Panthers (1-6) at UAB Blazers (4-5) Birmingham, Alabama; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View A&M…

Prairie View A&M Panthers (1-6) at UAB Blazers (4-5)

Birmingham, Alabama; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View A&M plays UAB after Tanahj Pettway scored 21 points in Prairie View A&M’s 109-74 loss to the Texas A&M-CC Islanders.

The Blazers have gone 3-2 in home games. UAB has a 0-2 record in one-possession games.

The Panthers are 0-6 on the road. Prairie View A&M ranks fourth in the SWAC with 9.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Marcel Bryant averaging 2.3.

UAB’s average of 5.7 made 3-pointers per game is 2.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Prairie View A&M gives up. Prairie View A&M averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than UAB allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yaxel Lendeborg is shooting 56.1% and averaging 17.6 points for the Blazers.

Nick Anderson is scoring 19.1 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Panthers.

