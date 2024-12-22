UAB hosts Gaines-Wyatt and Alcorn State

Alcorn State Braves (0-12) at UAB Blazers (6-6) Birmingham, Alabama; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blazers -21.5; over/under…

Alcorn State Braves (0-12) at UAB Blazers (6-6)

Birmingham, Alabama; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blazers -21.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: Alcorn State visits UAB after Jalyke Gaines-Wyatt scored 21 points in Alcorn State’s 77-75 loss to the Rice Owls.

The Blazers have gone 5-3 at home. UAB ranks sixth in college basketball with 13.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Christian Coleman averaging 3.4 offensive boards.

The Braves are 0-12 on the road. Alcorn State ranks ninth in the SWAC with 10.5 assists per game led by Mike Pajeaud averaging 3.5.

UAB is shooting 46.8% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 47.1% Alcorn State allows to opponents. Alcorn State averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game UAB gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yaxel Lendeborg is averaging 16.8 points, 9.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.6 steals for the Blazers.

Omari Hamilton is averaging 10.1 points for the Braves.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blazers: 5-5, averaging 86.7 points, 38.2 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points per game.

Braves: 0-10, averaging 59.7 points, 32.3 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 35.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.