UAB hosts Francois and New Orleans

New Orleans Privateers (0-7) at UAB Blazers (6-3)

Birmingham, Alabama; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans visits UAB after Nora Francois scored 26 points in New Orleans’ 84-58 loss to the Baylor Bears.

The Blazers are 4-0 in home games. UAB ranks ninth in the AAC in team defense, allowing 63.0 points while holding opponents to 39.1% shooting.

The Privateers have gone 0-6 away from home. New Orleans has a 0-5 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

UAB is shooting 44.5% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 45.2% New Orleans allows to opponents. New Orleans’ 34.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.8 percentage points lower than UAB has allowed to its opponents (39.1%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Maddie Walsh is scoring 12.4 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Blazers.

Jasmine Jones is shooting 43.8% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Privateers, while averaging 7.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.