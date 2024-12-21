UAB hosts Alcorn State following Coleman’s 25-point performance

Alcorn State Braves (0-12) at UAB Blazers (6-6) Birmingham, Alabama; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UAB hosts Alcorn State…

Alcorn State Braves (0-12) at UAB Blazers (6-6)

Birmingham, Alabama; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAB hosts Alcorn State after Christian Coleman scored 25 points in UAB’s 96-67 win against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs.

The Blazers have gone 5-3 in home games. UAB is 3-6 against opponents with a winning record.

The Braves have gone 0-12 away from home. Alcorn State is 0-11 against opponents with a winning record.

UAB’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game is 4.8 fewer made shots on average than the 11.3 per game Alcorn State gives up. Alcorn State’s 35.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.7 percentage points lower than UAB has allowed to its opponents (42.9%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Yaxel Lendeborg is scoring 16.8 points per game with 9.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Blazers.

Omari Hamilton is shooting 35.9% and averaging 10.1 points for the Braves.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blazers: 5-5, averaging 86.7 points, 38.2 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points per game.

Braves: 0-10, averaging 59.7 points, 32.3 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 35.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.