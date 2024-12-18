UAB hosts Alabama A&M following Moore’s 22-point game

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (4-6) at UAB Blazers (5-6) Birmingham, Alabama; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blazers -21.5; over/under…

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (4-6) at UAB Blazers (5-6)

Birmingham, Alabama; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blazers -21.5; over/under is 159.5

BOTTOM LINE: UAB faces Alabama A&M after Tyren Moore scored 22 points in UAB’s 98-89 overtime loss to the Arkansas State Red Wolves.

The Blazers have gone 4-3 at home. UAB is 0-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bulldogs are 0-3 in road games. Alabama A&M is fourth in the SWAC giving up 78.5 points while holding opponents to 44.1% shooting.

UAB averages 84.6 points, 6.1 more per game than the 78.5 Alabama A&M allows. Alabama A&M averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than UAB gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yaxel Lendeborg is averaging 17.6 points, 10 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.5 blocks for the Blazers.

Lorenzo Downey is shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 6.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

