UAB faces Temple, aims for 6th straight home win

Temple Owls (6-5) at UAB Blazers (9-3)

Birmingham, Alabama; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAB will try to keep its five-game home win streak alive when the Blazers play Temple.

The Blazers are 5-0 on their home court. UAB is sixth in the AAC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 62.7 points while holding opponents to 38.2% shooting.

The Owls are 4-2 on the road. Temple ranks third in the AAC shooting 32.7% from 3-point range.

UAB averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game, 2.7 more made shots than the 6.9 per game Temple allows. Temple averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than UAB allows.

The Blazers and Owls meet Sunday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Journey Armstead is averaging 10.5 points, 5.3 assists and 1.6 steals for the Blazers.

Tiarra East is averaging 16 points for the Owls.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blazers: 7-3, averaging 71.3 points, 33.3 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points per game.

Owls: 6-4, averaging 61.0 points, 32.8 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 36.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

