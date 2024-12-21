UAB faces Southern Illinois on 3-game win streak

UAB Blazers (8-3) at Southern Illinois Salukis (2-6) Carbondale, Illinois; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UAB looks to keep…

UAB Blazers (8-3) at Southern Illinois Salukis (2-6)

Carbondale, Illinois; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAB looks to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Blazers take on Southern Illinois.

The Salukis are 1-2 in home games. Southern Illinois has a 1-3 record against teams over .500.

The Blazers have gone 2-2 away from home. UAB is second in the AAC with 26.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Jade Weathersby averaging 6.8.

Southern Illinois averages 59.5 points per game, 3.7 fewer points than the 63.2 UAB allows. UAB has shot at a 44.4% rate from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points greater than the 42.5% shooting opponents of Southern Illinois have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gift Uchenna is shooting 40.7% and averaging 15.1 points for the Salukis.

Weathersby is averaging 10.5 points and 9.4 rebounds for the Blazers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.